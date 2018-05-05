Jack White Set To Rock The Late Show

The follow-up to 2014's "Lazaretto" was introduced with the lead singles "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander" ahead of the project's arrival and debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

Produced by White, the set sold 124,000 equivalent album units to score the largest sales week for a rock album in 2018. The singer kicked off an extensive North American tour in his hometown of Detroit, MI on April 19, just days after an appearance on Saturday Night Live. Read more - here.