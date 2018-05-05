News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jack White Set To Rock The Late Show (Week in Review)

Jack White

Jack White Set To Rock The Late Show was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Jack White will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, May 4th. The rocker will be on hand to promote his recently-released third album, "Boarding House Reach."

The follow-up to 2014's "Lazaretto" was introduced with the lead singles "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander" ahead of the project's arrival and debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

Produced by White, the set sold 124,000 equivalent album units to score the largest sales week for a rock album in 2018. The singer kicked off an extensive North American tour in his hometown of Detroit, MI on April 19, just days after an appearance on Saturday Night Live. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Jack White Music

Jack White T-shirts and Posters

More Jack White News

