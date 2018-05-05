|
Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release (Week in Review)
Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have topped the UK Vinyl Singles Chart with their debut Record Store Day release. The band's limited edition 7" single featuring previously unheard mixes of "Rock And Roll" and "Friends" landed at No. 1 on the chart ahead of tunes by David Bowie, U2 and Jimi Hendrix, among others as issued as part of the April 21 event celebrating the culture of independent record stores. The previously unreleased version of "Rock And Roll" provides an additional peek into the fabled 1971 "Sunset Sound Mixes" of "Led Zeppelin IV". Only two previous "Sunset Sound Mixes" have been released, the first being the version of "When The Levee Breaks" on the original album and the second the "Stairway To Heaven" mix that debuted on the 2014 deluxe edition reissue of the band's fourth record. The previously unheard "Olympic Studios Mix" of "Friends" is a stripped-down version without the orchestration that was included of the final mix that appeared on 1970's "Led Zeppelin III." Read more - here.
