Madball Streaming New Song 'Old Fashioned' (Week in Review)
Madball Streaming New Song 'Old Fashioned' was a top story on Wednesday: Madball have released a lyric video for their brand new song "Old Fashioned". The track is the first official single from the group's forthcoming studio album. The new album will be entitled "For The Cause" and is set to be released on June 15th. It was coproduced by Rancid's Tim Armstrong and mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark. The album will also feature guest appearances from Sick Jacken on "Rev Up", Ice-T on "Evil Ways", and Tim Timebomb & Steve Whale on "The Fog". Watch the new video - here.
