Metallica Release Live Video For Killing Joke Classic

Metallica covered the tune from the UK band's 1980 self-titled debut on their 1987 collection, "The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited", which has recently been reissued after being out-of-print for decades.

The 5-track set sees Metallica deliver covers of some of their primary influences, including Diamond Head, Misfits and Budgie. Upon its original release, the EP peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country. Read more and watch the video - here.