Robert Plant Releases 'The May Queen' Live Video

Issued last fall, "Carry Fire" peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200 while reaching No. 3 on the UK charts. Plant recently completed a series of shows in Australia and will return to live action in late May for appearances at the UK's Bearded Theory Festival and Bath Festival before launching a North American tour in Atlanta, GA on June 8.

The month-long series of dates will see the legendary rocker joined by a variety of special guests, including Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Jim James, Los Lobos, Elle King, Seth Lakeman and Jon Langford. Watch the video - here.