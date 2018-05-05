News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Robert Plant Releases 'The May Queen' Live Video (Week in Review)

Robert Plant

Robert Plant Releases 'The May Queen' Live Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Robert Plant has released a live video performance of the track "The May Queen" from his latest album, "Carry Fire." The clip captures the singer and the Sensational Space Shifters in concert at the O2 Apollo Manchester on November 30, 2017 as part of the rocker's sold-out fall UK tour.

Issued last fall, "Carry Fire" peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200 while reaching No. 3 on the UK charts. Plant recently completed a series of shows in Australia and will return to live action in late May for appearances at the UK's Bearded Theory Festival and Bath Festival before launching a North American tour in Atlanta, GA on June 8.

The month-long series of dates will see the legendary rocker joined by a variety of special guests, including Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Jim James, Los Lobos, Elle King, Seth Lakeman and Jon Langford. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

