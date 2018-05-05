News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Winterfylleth's The Hallowing of Heirdom (Week in Review)

.
Winterfylleth

Singled Out: Winterfylleth's The Hallowing of Heirdom was a top story on Wednesday: Winterfylleth recently released their new studio album "The Hallowing of Heirdom" and to celebrate we asked Nick Wallwork (acoustic guitar / bass) to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

The title track for our latest album was one of the last pieces of music that we composed for the record and in many ways sums the whole thing up as well as being one of the most collaborative tracks on there.

I remember coming up with the main verse riff as a starting point and then tagging the opening, intro segment on to that afterwards. I wanted the intro to deliberately sound quite sparse and morose to set the tone of the track in the correct manner. There is a lot of major key stuff throughout the album so I wanted this one to have more of reflective vibe to it.

Originally, the ambition for this one musically was to be a more progressive piece, with each section leading on to a new one with no repetitions. However, once we had passed the initial demos over to Mark (Deeks), he began rearranging it into more of a traditional song structure which in the end, is to his credit, as the songs flows beautifully as an end result.

Lyrically, the track can be viewed as almost a concluding summary of the album that comes before it and for the first time on the record, actually offers some food for thought as opposed to the numerous tales or "case studies" of the other tracks. I think the most iconic lines on the whole album are in this song:

"So, who are we now,
A horde of their ghosts?
Or oaks that were acorns,
From the trees of their hopes?"

I would say these are some of the most thought provoking lyrics Chris (Naughton, guitar / vocals) has come up with over the years and bear relevance not only to this record but also to the main thrust behind one of our previous albums "The Divination of Antiquity" where we address what lessons, if any, have we picked up from history and in the context of this song in particular - are we learning from these lessons and fulfilling our own potential?

I think the track makes for the perfect climax of the album and for me it couldn't be anywhere but at the end. Mark's idea of having the guitars and vocals fade away to allow the strings to bring it to such a somber conclusion is immensely effective I think and should, hopefully leave a lasting impression upon the listener.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Winterfylleth Music and more

Winterfylleth T-shirts and Posters

More Winterfylleth News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


[an error occurred while processing this directive]

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Page Too:
Pink Announces North American Tour- Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'- Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid- Christina Aguilera- more

Page Too Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Band Album

U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

Judas Priest Play 1976 classic For First Time In 35 years

Alice In Chains Delivering New Song 'The One You Know'

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Against Me! Announce Spring And Summer Tour Dates

Mr. Big Release Alive and Kickin' Live Video

At The Gates Release 'Daggers Of Black Haze' Video

Curved Air's Darryl Way Makes Vivaldi's Four Seasons Rock

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

- more

Page Too News Stories
Pink Announces North American Tour

Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'

Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid

Christina Aguilera Talks The Voice and Kanye West In Cover Story

James Bay and Spotify Team Up For ElectricLightVisualized

Deadpool 2 Soundtrack Details Announced

Lord Of The Lost Release New Music Video

Kandy Release Feelin KNT Video

Amorphis Release New Trailer For Forthcoming Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.