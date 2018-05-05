|
The Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2018 Residency (Week in Review)
.
The Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2018 Residency was a top story on Wednesday: Allman Brothers offshoot The Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced that they will be returning to New York next fall for their eighth annual residency at the iconic Beacon Theatre. Four of the six dates are billed as an Evening With The Tedeschi Trucks Band that will feature two sets and the other two shows will feature opening guests that are still to be announced. They will kick off the run on October 5th, following the next night, the two none evening with shows on October 9th and 10th and the final shows on the 12th and 13th. See the dates - here.
Four of the six dates are billed as an Evening With The Tedeschi Trucks Band that will feature two sets and the other two shows will feature opening guests that are still to be announced.
They will kick off the run on October 5th, following the next night, the two none evening with shows on October 9th and 10th and the final shows on the 12th and 13th. See the dates - here.