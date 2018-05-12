News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors (Week in Review)

.
AC/DC

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) AC/DC drummer Chris Slade is addressing ongoing rumors that the band are planning to record a new album with Axl Rose in a new interview with Duke TV.

"My lips are sealed," laughs Slade. "And if I knew, I couldn't say a word anyway. What I usually say is 'If I tell you, I have to kill you.' Which, perhaps, is not in good taste. I couldn't even start to answer that, I'm afraid."

Rose stepped in to help the band complete the final 2016 dates of their world tour in support of 2014's "Rock Or Bust" when the trek was temporarily halted after singer Brian Johnson was advised by doctors to stop performing in arenas and stadium-sized venues immediately or risk total hearing loss.

The latest in a series of reports out of Australia quotes Rose Tattoo vocalist Angry Anderson as saying that Angus Young revealed his plans to work with Rose when the pair chatted during a series of Guns N' Roses shows in the country early last year.

"I said to him,'What are you going to do?', and he said 'Mate I'm writing a new album'", explained Anderson. "I thought 'cool', so I asked him who was in the band and he said, 'Axl.'" Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

AC/DC Music and more

AC/DC T-shirts and Posters

More AC/DC News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

See Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard And More For Just $20- AC/DC's Bon Scott Immortalized- Cave In Lead Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Zakk Wylde Goes Disney- More

All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon

Sculpture Honoring Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott Unveiled

AC/DC Going Retro For Special Limited Edition Release

Velvet Revolver, Anthrax, Motley Crue Star Lead AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute

AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead

Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards

Motograter and Terror Universal Announce Spring Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Announce UK Solo Tour

Slightly Stoopid Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Singled Out: Violet Night's Where We Began

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.