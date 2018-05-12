|
Dada Life Return With First Album In Six Years (Week in Review)
.
Dada Life Return With First Album In Six Years was a top story on Monday: (MSO) Dada Life (Olle Corneer and Stefan Engblom) has released their first full-length album in six years entitled "Our Nation", which features the single "Higher Than The Sunday," mixed by Daft Punk collaborator Mick Guzauski. Next up are stops in Houston, Miami, San Francisco, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Denver, among many others. Fans can expect additional dates to be announced soon. Listen to 'Our Nation' - here.
