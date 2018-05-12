News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea' (Week in Review)

Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea' was a top story on Monday: (Glass Onyon) Multi-Instrumentalist Fernando Perdomo has released his debut instrumental progressive rock album "Out To Sea". We were sent the following details:

"Out to Sea" is the debut Instrumental Progressive Rock Album by Fernando Perdomo, guitarist and bassist of the Dave Kerzner Band. The album draws inspiration from classic 70s Art Rock albums by the likes of Steve Hackett, Peter Banks, Steve Howe, and Jan Akkerman. Acclaimed artist Paul Whitehead painted the cover image. Other covers by Whitehead include "Trespass," "Nursery Cryme," and "Foxtrot" by Genesis. While all instruments on the record were played Fernando, save one drum track, he has put together a stellar group to perform the music of "Out To Sea" live.

"Out To Sea" was a pre-release on Cruise To The Edge 2018, a progressive rock concert cruise headlined by the band Yes, where Fernando played with the Dave Kerzner Band alongside Kerzner, Derek Cintron, Roger Houdaille, vocalists Durga and Lorelei McBroom (Pink Floyd), and special guests Randy McStine (The Fringe), John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), Steve Rothery (Marillion), Steve Hackett (Genesis), Harry Waters (Roger Waters), Gabriel Agudo (Bad Dreams) as well as Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, and Billy Sherwood of Yes. Fernando also played guitar in a special tribute to John Wetton with Kerzner and Thijs Van Leer of Focus. On previous performances on Cruise To The Edge, Fernando accompanied Sonja Kristina (Curved Air) and an all-star line up of progressive rock musicians in Dave Kerzner Band's tribute to the late Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and Palmer. Read more - here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

