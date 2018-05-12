News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change' (Week in Review)

Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change' was a top story on Monday: Five Finger Death Punch are streaming a brand new song called "When The Seasons Change." The track comes from their forthcoming album "And Justice For None," which is set to hit stores on May 18th.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say about the brand new track, "This song is about loyalty, the kind of loyalty that doesn't crumble in the face of adversity, which we have faced many times throughout our career and in our lives," explains .

He added, "This is a very human subject everyone can relate to and it is something this world can use more of." Check out an online stream of the new song - here.

