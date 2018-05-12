Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release (Week in Review)

. Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release was a top story on Monday: (Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings July 13th have set a July 13th release for Guadalcanal Diary's live album, "At Your Birthday Party." The Album contains live performances from the band's four Elektra LPs including the hit "Watusi Rodeo." We were sent the following details: Guadalcanal Diary exploded on the scene in 1985 when the previous year's Walking in the Shadow of the Big Man was issued via Elektra Records and spawned the hit "Watusi Rodeo." Over the next four years, Murray Attaway (vocals, guitar), Jeff Walls (guitar, vocals), Rhett Crowe (bass, vocals), and John Poe (drums, vocals) released three more critically acclaimed albums before calling it a day. The band reconvened for live shows in the late '90s; tape was rolling during a two-night stand at Smith's Olde Bar in Atlanta, Ga., January 1998. The following year, At Your Birthday Party was self-released as a thank-you to "Guadal fans everywhere."



This 16-track performance finally will receive worldwide distribution on July 13, 2018 via Omnivore Recordings, with updated artwork and new liner notes from Attaway. It encompasses everything their fans love about the band - favorites from all four Elektra releases, as well as one song that only appears on this collection, plus the hooks and passion that filled venues. Read more - here. Conqueroo submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.



