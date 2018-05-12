News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video (Week in Review)

.
Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video was a top story on Monday: Kenny Chesney has teamed up with Spotify's Hot Country to premiere his brand new video "Trip Around The Sun" along with Spotify Cover Story that goes behind-the-scenes of his Trip Around the Sun Tour.

Chesney had this to say, "As we're getting back out there, I wanted people to remember how much fun, how many good times and memories are made at these shows.

"I mean, when we're firing, there's no feeling like it on that stage, but even more exciting for me are the faces, the places and the moments out in the parking lot and the stands.

"To me, it's a straight line from there to the state of mind that is all that boat footage, being out on the water and having the best day of your life… And I wanted to capture that as we're starting another trip around, well, the country." Check it out - here.

