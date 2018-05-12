The group released the new video ahead of the 1st anniversary of the release of the Linkin Park album "One More Light". Chris Musser had this to say about the cover tune and video: "We are incredibly excited and proud to release this long overdue tribute to Chester.

"We wanted to take this opportunity to not only pay our respects to such an immeasurable influence on us personally and the rock world at large, but also do our part to raise awareness for mental health.

"I have been open about my struggles with depression in the past in hopes of letting others know it's okay to talk about it because you are not in this alone. Any and all proceeds made from our rendition of 'One More Light' will be going to charity in support of mental health awareness." - here.