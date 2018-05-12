Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour

The band opened its 16-song set with "Skynyrd Nation" from 2009's "God & Guns" before rocking fifteen straight classic tracks spread across five albums from their 1970s heyday.

Named after the Florida group's 1977 album, "Street Survivors", the trek across North America will see Lynyrd Skynryd joined by a variety of guests at various stops, including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

The Southern Rock icons will play the final concert of their career in their hometown of Jacksonville, FL on September 2. "This is a dream come true for the Lynyrd Skynyrd band," says singer Johnny Van Zant. "We're going to rock the house here. My brother and Gary [Rossington] and Alan Collins started this band a long time ago. We are on our farewell tour. It's time to wrap it up. To be able to play Jacksonville, here, with the Jags, come on. It doesn't get any better than that."

"We are very excited to have friends Jason Aldean and Kid Rock join us in our hometown of Jacksonville," adds guitarist and sole original founding member Gary Rossington. "Playing where the band got its start all those years ago is always special but having these guys with us makes it even sweeter. We can't wait to rock EverBank Field!" Watch videos from the show - here.