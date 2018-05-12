|
Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows (Week in Review)
.
Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows was a top story on Monday: (Freeman) Mob Rules are looking ahead to release of their brand new album this coming August by announced their plans to play three special release shows to celebrate the effort hitting stores. We were sent the following details about the forthcoming record, "This powerful album tells stories about legends with mythical and historical references involved; personal events are processed by Mob Rules in their songs as well. The result of this special mixture is a refreshing album that immerses its listeners into new worlds. "'We all know this special moment of putting on the headphones and listening to a new album in order to closely follow every single bit of sound with the booklet in your hand,' says Klaus Dirks, singer of Mob Rules." Read more including the release shows details - here.
