Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video

Frontman Jonny Hawkins had this to say about the song, "The day my mom died I met a girl. This girl became my girlfriend and years later my wife. With fear of the past and hope for the future, we set sail with holes in our boat.

"As the inevitable pressures of life came pouring in, we sensed ourselves starting to sink. Two half-souls shovelling buckets of water, desperate to hold on to an imagined future, but not fast enough.

"Then one day she became my ex-wife. I felt in my gut that it was right, but every other part felt wrong. Whether people will admit it or not, I think our deepest fear is the loss of love. I found something to be more afraid of... settling... luke warm... Just Say When." Watch the video - here.