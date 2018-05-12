Parkway Drive Growing Up Past Original Sound

McCall took part in the session to promote the release of the group's new album "Reverence" last week. When asked if he agreed with Dutch magazine Aardschok saying that the band had "outgrown metalcore," McCall agreed.

He said (via Metal Hammer), "That's a really good one. Yes, I would agree. Any genre you think of these days is literally just a label so someone knows what you sound like.

"Ultimately, I want people to listen to our music and just say, 'That sounds like Parkway Drive.' That's it. I don't aim to say we have to be a metalcore band or a metal band or whatever genre. We sound like us.

"Creatively, the older we get, the more stuff we're going to do. We're always going to be a heavy band. What do we like doing? Melodic stuff, heavy stuff, things we're interested in. That actually spans a hell of a lot, so we're going to keep going to those areas." Watch the Q&A - here.