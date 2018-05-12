|
Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM (Week in Review)
Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM was a top story on Monday: (Interscope) Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd have released their brand new three-part album "SR3MM." Eardruma Records/Interscope Records sent over the following details about the special new release: SR3MM consists of three standalone albums from Mississippi-bred brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi: Swae Lee's Swaecation, Slim Jxmmi's Jxmtro, and Rae Sremmurd's SR3MM. Executive produced by their longtime collaborator and Eardruma CEO Mike WiLL Made-It, SR3MM is Rae Sremmurd's third album. It features appearances by Pharrell, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Zoe Kravitz, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, and Riff 3x. See the tracklisting - here.
