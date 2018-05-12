Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

SR3MM consists of three standalone albums from Mississippi-bred brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi: Swae Lee's Swaecation, Slim Jxmmi's Jxmtro, and Rae Sremmurd's SR3MM.

Executive produced by their longtime collaborator and Eardruma CEO Mike WiLL Made-It, SR3MM is Rae Sremmurd's third album. It features appearances by Pharrell, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Zoe Kravitz, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, and Riff 3x. See the tracklisting - here.

Interscope submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.