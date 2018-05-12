News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It (Week in Review)

.
Christa Deana

Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It was a top story on Monday: Christa Deana recently released a new single called "If God Doesn't Want It" and to celebrate we asked her to share the story behind the new track with us. Here is the story:

The story behind my latest single, "If God Doesn't Want It" is quite interesting, actually. This is one of my oldest songs. I first wrote the song when I was 11 years old. It sounds completely different than it does now. The lyrics were the same, but the chords were pretty different. When the lyrics were written, I wrote them based on what I've learned and experienced so far. It just made sense to me that trusting in God and knowing that all things work out for the best would make my life more peaceful. I honestly don't even remember sitting down and working on it. It kind of just came.

When I was 16 I revisited the song, solidifying the lyrics that you hear on the verses and also making the chords more similar to the chords in the current version. To make it the song it is now, I actually asked my husband to get involved. I was getting ready to leave on tour in Florida and I asked him if he could give the song a hip-hop feel while I was away.

When I came back and heard what he accomplished, I was absolutely blown away. And to be honest, that was one of his first producing experiences so it didn't even make sense for him to, without any production background, make a radio worthy song. It was seriously a God thing.

After that, I asked him to rap on it because I knew it would really add to the song. I added some of my musical touches with the production, we worked together to finalize really important details, and tada! There's "If God Doesn't Want It"! I would've never believed it would sound like this when I first wrote it, but I'm beyond ecstatic with how everything turned out.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Christa Deana Music and more

Christa Deana T-shirts and Posters

More Christa Deana News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead

Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards

Motograter and Terror Universal Announce Spring Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Announce UK Solo Tour

Slightly Stoopid Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Singled Out: Violet Night's Where We Began

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.