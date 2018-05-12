|
The Stars Revolt Release 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Video (Week in Review)
.
The Stars Revolt Release 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Video was a top story on Monday: The Stars Revolt are gearing up for the release of their debut self-titled EP on May 18th by releasing a brand new music video for the lead single "Be Careful What You Wish For." "'Be Careful What You Wish For' is a song dealing with loss. It touches on understanding and coming to terms with things out of your control and the uncertainty of what will and what could be. "How the little choices you make today could have huge, everlasting effects. What you want might not be what you get, so be careful what you wish for." - here.
"'Be Careful What You Wish For' is a song dealing with loss. It touches on understanding and coming to terms with things out of your control and the uncertainty of what will and what could be.
"How the little choices you make today could have huge, everlasting effects. What you want might not be what you get, so be careful what you wish for." - here.