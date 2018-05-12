Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced

The "Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash" stage in past years has featured artists such as Lil Wayne, YG, Nicki Minaj, Lil Boosie, Jeezy, Meek Mill, August Alsina, Dej Loaf, Monica, Rich Homie Quan and more. This year's line up will prove to be just as stellar.

Yo Gotti had this to say, "Birthday Bash is a celebration of my love for my city. It's an appreciation of everything my city represents and by all means I will make every year bigger than the last. This is the second time we are shutting down the Fedex Forum Arena for Birthday Bash 6." Get tix - here.