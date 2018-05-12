News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced (Week in Review)

Yo Gotti

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced was a top story on Monday: Yo Gotti has announced the return of his annual "Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash," taking place on Thursday, June 28th at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, TN. Doors open at 7PM CST

The "Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash" stage in past years has featured artists such as Lil Wayne, YG, Nicki Minaj, Lil Boosie, Jeezy, Meek Mill, August Alsina, Dej Loaf, Monica, Rich Homie Quan and more. This year's line up will prove to be just as stellar.

Yo Gotti had this to say, "Birthday Bash is a celebration of my love for my city. It's an appreciation of everything my city represents and by all means I will make every year bigger than the last. This is the second time we are shutting down the Fedex Forum Arena for Birthday Bash 6." Get tix - here.

