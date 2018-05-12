News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video (Week in Review)

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video was a top story on Tuesday: Former American Idol champion Carrie Underwood will be returning to the newly rebooted show this coming Sunday, May 13th but this time she will be a guest mentor.

The program will be broadcast live on ABC 8:00 PM Eastern/7:00 PM Central/5:00 PM Pacific and she will also be performing her hit single, "Cry Pretty," during the show.

The top five contestants, consisting of Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard, will perform songs from the Carrie Underwood songbook on next week's live show, following a special mentoring session with her during a surprise trip to Nashville.

Her appearance was announced during Idol's live show on Sunday, May 6, along with a worldwide exclusive look at her new music video for "Cry Pretty", the lead single and title track from her forthcoming album. Watch the video - here.

