Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

Pride, who made his Opry debut in 1967, performed extended Opry sets in celebration of his milestone anniversary. Opry flagship station 650 AM WSM (wsmonline.com) saluted the award-winning artist with a "Country Pride Weekend."

Upon his Opry induction 25 years ago, Pride recalled his initial dream of baseball stardom. "It's as if I had made it in baseball and they came up to me and took me to Cooperstown and said, 'This is where your plaque is going to be - beside Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson, and Hank Aaron." Read more - here.

