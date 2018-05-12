|
Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary (Week in Review)
Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary was a top story on Tuesday: (2911) Charley Pride celebrated his 25th Anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member with appearances on the famed venue this past weekend. We were sent the following details: Pride, who made his Opry debut in 1967, performed extended Opry sets in celebration of his milestone anniversary. Opry flagship station 650 AM WSM (wsmonline.com) saluted the award-winning artist with a "Country Pride Weekend." Upon his Opry induction 25 years ago, Pride recalled his initial dream of baseball stardom. "It's as if I had made it in baseball and they came up to me and took me to Cooperstown and said, 'This is where your plaque is going to be - beside Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson, and Hank Aaron." Read more - here.
