Devildriver And Collaborators Talk Outlaw Album

The second clip in the promo series for the new record features member of the group along with collaborators John Carter Cash, Randy Blythe, Lee Ving, Hank III, Wednesday 13, and Burton C Bell.

Guitarist Neal Tiemann had this to say (according to Metal Hammer), "It's not a country record - it's pure Devildriver metal. It's got some light moments in it, but it's also got some of the heaviest points of Devildriver's career."

Guitarist Mike Spreitzer added "We did add some country elements like slide guitar and lap steel, but distorted in more of a metal way. Neal and I enjoyed doing that so much that I think on the next Devildriver record we're going to implement some of that stuff because we had so much fun." Watch the video - here.