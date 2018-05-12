|
Metallica Release Live Video For Rarely Performance Classic Song (Week in Review)
Metallica Release Live Video For Rarely Performance Classic Song was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Metallica delivered the rarely-performed "...And Justice For All" track "The Shortest Straw" at Arena Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany on April 30, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event. The song was originally featured on the group's 1988 album as the project peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies. Metallica are currently playing arena dates across Europe in support of their tenth record, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." The veteran metal outfit are encouraging fans at home across the United States to volunteer for a day at the community food banks the band supported during last summer's North American tour. Read more and watch the video - here.
