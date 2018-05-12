Midnattsol Release 'The Aftermath' Video

We were sent these details: Midnattsol now featuring Liv Kristine and Carmen Elise. Both sisters have been a vital part of a magnitude of gothic / symphonic / folk metal milestones.

The band comments on the track: "As a huge thank you for waiting for us all these years, here is another song for you before the release of our new album! It contains a message that we want to reach out with; What do you think it is?" Watch the vidoe - here.