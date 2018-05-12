Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Pearl Jam will begin a brief series of US stadium concerts at Seattle's Safeco Field on August 8 and 10. Billed as "The Home Shows", the concerts will see the band pledge a minimum of $1 million toward local homelessness initiatives while challenging everyone to join them towards raising a minimum of $10 million for the cause.

The "Pearl Jam: Home & Away" event at MoPOP will showcase 28 years of memorabilia from the band's warehouse, featuring personal instruments, equipment, stage props, original typewritten lyrics and notebooks, original poster and album art and set lists.

Fans will be able to step inside a piece of Pearl Jam history in a photo op featuring the towering letters from the front of their 1991 album debut album, "Ten."

The Ten Club is hosting an exclusive screening party at MoPOP on August 9; a ticket drawing is being held for eligible members for a chance to purchase a pair of tickets to this event. Read more - here.