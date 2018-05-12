|
Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour (Week in Review)
Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Former Genesis singer and drummer Phil Collins has announced that he will be returning to North America this fall to launch a short tour of the U.S. and Canada. The 15-date Not Dead Yet, Live! trek will be kicking off on October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the BB&T Center and will wrap up on October 28th at the Forum in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles). Collins will be backed on the shows by his longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Luis Conte & his 16 year old son Nicolas on drums. See the dates - here.
