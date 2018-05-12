Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour

The 15-date Not Dead Yet, Live! trek will be kicking off on October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the BB&T Center and will wrap up on October 28th at the Forum in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles).

Collins will be backed on the shows by his longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Luis Conte & his 16 year old son Nicolas on drums. See the dates - here.