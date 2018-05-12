Rogue + Jaye Release 'Open Your Mind' Video

Jaye had this to say that the track is "a song about opening up to intimacy and vulnerability without fear, as well as exploring the unknown in ourselves and through another."

She also decribed how the partnership came about, "My decision to move back to Los Angeles after living in Nashville for nine years was because I needed a change.

"I think both places will always feel like a home to me and will forever occupy equal space in my heart and equal influence over my music and sound. I've never been a traditional Pop, Americana, or Country artist, and living out west right now represents for me the freedom to be untethered to one particular musical sound, scene, or genre. And I feel this project is an extension of that."

The new clip was directed by Ben Bennett and was filmed by Stefan Colson and edited by Ethan Jacob. Watch it - here.