The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour

The John Corabi led band will be touring in support of their latest album "Burn It Down". The trek will be kicking off on August 15th in Cleveland, OH at the Agora Ballroom and finishing on September 16th in Los Angeles, CA at the Roxy Theatre.

They will be joined on the trek by Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow which features Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi. The band lineup for the tour will also include Robbie Crane of the Black Star Riders on bass and Mike Dupke (ex-W.A.S.P., John Mellencamp) on drums. See the dates - here.