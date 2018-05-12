News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour (Week in Review)

.
The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this summer where they will be supported by longtime Guns N' Roses star Dizzy Reed.

The John Corabi led band will be touring in support of their latest album "Burn It Down". The trek will be kicking off on August 15th in Cleveland, OH at the Agora Ballroom and finishing on September 16th in Los Angeles, CA at the Roxy Theatre.

They will be joined on the trek by Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow which features Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi. The band lineup for the tour will also include Robbie Crane of the Black Star Riders on bass and Mike Dupke (ex-W.A.S.P., John Mellencamp) on drums. See the dates - here.

The Dead Daisies Music and more

The Dead Daisies T-shirts and Posters

More The Dead Daisies News

