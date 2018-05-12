News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song 'The One You Know' (Week in Review)

Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song 'The One You Know' was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is revealing the inspiration behind "The One You Know", the newly-released lead single from the Seattle band's forthcoming sixth studio album.

"It's really aggressive, it's got a super aggro riff," Cantrell tells SiriusXM. "I was thinking kind of of Bowie when I was writing a little bit, so it's got a metal 'Fame' shuffle to it almost. It's a good aggro riff, and it's got the classic Alice In Chains chorus, with a weird kind of trippy middle part."

The band recorded their first album in five years with producer Nick Raskulinecz over the past year at four separate locations, including Nashville, Los Angeles and two in Seattle.

"It's a good record, I wouldn't say that the rest of the record sounds like that, but that's a good indicator of what the rest of the record kind of feels like," explains Cantrell. "There's a lot of edgy stuff there, a lot of rocking stuff, a lot of weird stuff, and some pretty stuff in there too.

"We've been really fortunate in most of our career to be able to make music when we feel like it rather than having to be on somebody else's schedule, which is really nice, so we take advantage of that There's no reason to put music out unless it's something we feel strongly about and stand behind." Read more, stream the interview and watch the video for the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

