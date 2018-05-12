Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage

Grohl famously had a throne created so that he could play on stage after breaking his leg previously, and even lent Axl Rose the throne to perform with after a similar mishap.

During the Foo Fighter's Welcome to Rockville performance Grohl was captured on video stumbling on a speaker and told the audience (via Classic Rock), "I almost just broke my f***ing leg over there.

"Here's the way I look at it, when you get that close to breaking your f***ing leg, that means it's a good show." Check out the video - here.