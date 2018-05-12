|
Jeff Berlin Announces Joe Frazier EP Featuring Steve Vai And More (Week in Review)
.
Jeff Berlin Announces Joe Frazier EP Featuring Steve Vai And More was a top story on Wednesday: (Glass Onyon) Jeff Berlin will be releasing a 30th Anniversary Edition 12-inch vinyl of his signature song "Joe Frazier" as the "Joe Frazier - Round 3" EP this Friday, May 11th. The EP will include a newly remastered version of the original song from his critically acclaimed 1987 album "Pump It!" and a completely re-imagined version, composed and performed by Jeff, Steve Vai (lead guitar), David Sancious (keys), Keith Carlock (drums) and Tom Hemby (rhythm guitar). This limited-edition EP will be available as signed audiophile vinyl, signed CD, or digital release, with collector's editions including an autographed chart of the new arrangement. Digital "mix minus" tracks of the single will also be offered so you can play along with these iconic musicians. Read more - here.
The EP will include a newly remastered version of the original song from his critically acclaimed 1987 album "Pump It!" and a completely re-imagined version, composed and performed by Jeff, Steve Vai (lead guitar), David Sancious (keys), Keith Carlock (drums) and Tom Hemby (rhythm guitar).
This limited-edition EP will be available as signed audiophile vinyl, signed CD, or digital release, with collector's editions including an autographed chart of the new arrangement. Digital "mix minus" tracks of the single will also be offered so you can play along with these iconic musicians. Read more - here.