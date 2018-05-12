Jeff Berlin Announces Joe Frazier EP Featuring Steve Vai And More

The EP will include a newly remastered version of the original song from his critically acclaimed 1987 album "Pump It!" and a completely re-imagined version, composed and performed by Jeff, Steve Vai (lead guitar), David Sancious (keys), Keith Carlock (drums) and Tom Hemby (rhythm guitar).

This limited-edition EP will be available as signed audiophile vinyl, signed CD, or digital release, with collector's editions including an autographed chart of the new arrangement. Digital "mix minus" tracks of the single will also be offered so you can play along with these iconic musicians. Read more - here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.