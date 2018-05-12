News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: 45 To Argos' Dreamcatcher (Week in Review)

.
45 To Argos

Singled Out: 45 To Argos' Dreamcatcher was a top story on Wednesday: Alt-rockers 45 To Argos recently released a brand new video for their track "Dreamcatcher" and to celebrate we asked frontman Brandon Garrett to tell us the story behind the song. Here it is:

(Brandon)----My drummer, Dave, and I were driving back to my house one day after class and we felt inspired. It was a nice sunny day and we were feeling good! When we got back, I figured out a catchy guitar part, which became the chorus of the song. We took the idea into our practice space and hammered it out. Dave ended up writing the lyrics for the first verse, and I wrote the lyrics for the second verse, bridge, and choruses. We wrote the song with the same feeling and message, but from different places in our hearts. It's about not giving up and achieving your dream, completing one of your biggest life goals, or finally reaching a status you've always desired to have. For me personally, this song is about the time and place we, as a band, were in at the time, and how badly I wanted to tour and play music with my best friends every night.

(Dave)----I drew inspiration from my mother. She came so close to realizing her dream of being a country singer but through an unfortunate series of events, had to give up what would've been a life changing opportunity for her. I've watched her sing and create music my entire life and I've always wondered what could've been had she not given that up. The lyrics in the beginning of the song focus heavily on her story, being a child with a dream and having so many things stacked against her, never quite being able to make it where she wanted to go. Eventually the focus turns to my own journey; going out into the world and throwing everything I have into music without any true idea of how things would turn out, but knowing she's watching me live out my dream and do what I love. Hopefully I'm making her proud.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more - right here!

45 To Argos Music and more

45 To Argos T-shirts and Posters

More 45 To Argos News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: 45 To Argos' Dreamcatcher

45 To Argos Release 'Dreamcatcher' Video

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead

Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards

Motograter and Terror Universal Announce Spring Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Announce UK Solo Tour

Slightly Stoopid Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Singled Out: Violet Night's Where We Began

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.