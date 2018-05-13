News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Coffee Release 'I Barely Know Her' Video (Week in Review)

Black Coffee

Black Coffee Release 'I Barely Know Her' Video was a top story on Thursday: Ohio rockers Black Coffee have released a new music video for their track "I Barely Know Her." The song comes from the group's debut studio album "Take One".

The new video was shot, directed and produced by John Payne of Payne Productions and was filmed at the Johnstown Opera House in Johnstown, OH, according to the announcement.

They had this to say about what separates them from a lot of today's bands, "We are a band that write, record, and play like it's 1972. This album represents what we believe is real, raw music. No click tracks, no triggers, and no pitch correction. Just a bunch of hippies in a room." Watch the video - here.

Black Coffee Music and more

Black Coffee T-shirts and Posters

More Black Coffee News

