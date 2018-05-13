Black Coffee Release 'I Barely Know Her' Video

The new video was shot, directed and produced by John Payne of Payne Productions and was filmed at the Johnstown Opera House in Johnstown, OH, according to the announcement.

They had this to say about what separates them from a lot of today's bands, "We are a band that write, record, and play like it's 1972. This album represents what we believe is real, raw music. No click tracks, no triggers, and no pitch correction. Just a bunch of hippies in a room." Watch the video - here.