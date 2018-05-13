News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years (Week in Review)

.
Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years was a top story on Thursday: Christina Aguilera has announced that she will be hitting the road for her first tour in a decade. The North American trek is scheduled to launch this fall in support of her forthcoming album "Liberation."

The 22 city trek will be kicking off on September 25th in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and concluding on November 13th in St. Petersburg, FL at The Mahaffey Theatre.

The pop star will be making her live return to celebrate the release of her new studio album "Liberation" which is set to be released on June 15th. She will be taking the stage with Demi Lovato at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th to perform their new duet from the album called "Fall In Line". See the dates - here.

Christina Aguilera Music and more

Christina Aguilera T-shirts and Posters

More Christina Aguilera News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Christina Aguilera Talks The Voice and Kanye West In Cover Story

Christina Aguilera Reveals Her New Look

Christina Aguilera Shares Bathtub Photos Online

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together 2017 In Review

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her 2017 In Review

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance- Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans- Iron Maiden Celebrate Trooper Beer 5th Anniversary- more

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead

Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards

Motograter and Terror Universal Announce Spring Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Announce UK Solo Tour

Slightly Stoopid Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Singled Out: Violet Night's Where We Began

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.