Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

The 22 city trek will be kicking off on September 25th in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and concluding on November 13th in St. Petersburg, FL at The Mahaffey Theatre.

The pop star will be making her live return to celebrate the release of her new studio album "Liberation" which is set to be released on June 15th. She will be taking the stage with Demi Lovato at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th to perform their new duet from the album called "Fall In Line". See the dates - here.