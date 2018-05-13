News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have lined up another special show. After revealing they will be playing the biggest concert in Iceland's history, they have announced that they will perform at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concert as part of the Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 25.

The band will play at the city's du Arena on Yas Island after the final F1 race of the season. Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit had this to say,"Guns N' Roses are one of the biggest groups in music and reinforces our four-day proposition of on-track, off-track and after-race entertainment.

"We are thrilled to announce that the band will be headlining the Sunday night show at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts as part of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend. With two great acts already revealed, we are looking forward to announcing the next big artist who will take to the stage as part of an incredible weekend of racing and live music and entertainment for ticket holders."

RnB singer The Weeknd will also appear the event with a headline show on November 23. The November gig in Abu Dhabi will follow the completion of Guns N' Roses summer tour of Europe, which begins June 3 in Berlin, Germany and wraps up with a show in Reykjavik, Iceland on July 24. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance

