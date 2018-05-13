Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance

The band will play at the city's du Arena on Yas Island after the final F1 race of the season. Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit had this to say,"Guns N' Roses are one of the biggest groups in music and reinforces our four-day proposition of on-track, off-track and after-race entertainment.

"We are thrilled to announce that the band will be headlining the Sunday night show at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts as part of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend. With two great acts already revealed, we are looking forward to announcing the next big artist who will take to the stage as part of an incredible weekend of racing and live music and entertainment for ticket holders."

RnB singer The Weeknd will also appear the event with a headline show on November 23. The November gig in Abu Dhabi will follow the completion of Guns N' Roses summer tour of Europe, which begins June 3 in Berlin, Germany and wraps up with a show in Reykjavik, Iceland on July 24. Read more - here.