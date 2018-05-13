News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Iron Maiden Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Trooper Beer (Week in Review)

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Trooper Beer was a top story on Thursday: Iron Maiden marked the 5th anniversary of their Trooper Beer on Wednesday, May 9th. The award winning brew is a collaboration between Stockport-based Robinsons Brewery and rock legends.

To date the beer has sold over 20 million pints and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson shared his excitement about the anniversary with the following comments: "I'm incredibly proud of the success that Trooper has had, and long may it continue.

"To sell over 20 million pints in 5 years is something that we couldn't have imagined when we started out with just the simple plan to make a great session ale that didn't compromise on flavour, and the quality of the end product speaks for itself.

"It has been great fun to work with Robinsons on Trooper and the various Limited Editions that we have created, each of which have been unique in their own way, and it's exciting to see the reaction that our latest beer, Light Brigade, has had too. I'm delighted that our fans and beer lovers worldwide have enjoyed them so much, and who knows what we will come up with next... Cheers!" - here.

