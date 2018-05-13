|
J. Cole And Young Thug Announce Summer Tour (Week in Review)
.
J. Cole And Young Thug Announce Summer Tour was a top story on Thursday: (Live Nation) J. Cole has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer for a 34-date U.S. tour in support of new album KOD, and the trek will feature special guest Young Thug. The tour is set to kick off in Miami, FL on August 9 and make stops across North America including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping in Boston, MA on October 10. Tickets for the KOD tour go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dreamville.com and LiveNation.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. through Friday, May 11 at 10 p.m. In addition, there will be a Spotify pre-sale beginning Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. local time and continuing through 10 p.m. that day. - here.
The tour is set to kick off in Miami, FL on August 9 and make stops across North America including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping in Boston, MA on October 10.
Tickets for the KOD tour go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dreamville.com and LiveNation.com.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. through Friday, May 11 at 10 p.m. In addition, there will be a Spotify pre-sale beginning Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. local time and continuing through 10 p.m. that day. - here.