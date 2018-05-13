Kix Expand Blow My Fuse Album For 30th Anniversary

Dubbed "Fuse 30 Reblown" the reissue will be released almost 30 years to the date of the original and will feature the original album remixed and remastered by Beau Hill (Alice Cooper, Ratt, Warrant, KIX).

In addition to the reworked original album tracks, "Reblown" will also include never-before-released demos of all 10 tracks, recorded in the early to mid 1980s. Read more - here.