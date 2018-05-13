News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Kix Expand Blow My Fuse Album For 30th Anniversary (Week in Review)

.
Kix

Kix Expand Blow My Fuse Album For 30th Anniversary was a top story on Thursday: Kix scored a big hit 30 years ago with their album "Blow My Fuse" and they will be celebrating the anniversary of the platinum effort this fall with an expanded deluxe reissue.

Dubbed "Fuse 30 Reblown" the reissue will be released almost 30 years to the date of the original and will feature the original album remixed and remastered by Beau Hill (Alice Cooper, Ratt, Warrant, KIX).

In addition to the reworked original album tracks, "Reblown" will also include never-before-released demos of all 10 tracks, recorded in the early to mid 1980s. Read more - here.

Kix Music and more

Kix T-shirts and Posters

More Kix News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kix Expand Blow My Fuse Album For 30th Anniversary

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance- Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans- Iron Maiden Celebrate Trooper Beer 5th Anniversary- more

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead

Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards

Motograter and Terror Universal Announce Spring Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Announce UK Solo Tour

Slightly Stoopid Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Singled Out: Violet Night's Where We Began

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.