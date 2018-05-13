|
Panic! At The Disco's Ellen Performance Goes Online (Week in Review)
.
Panic! At The Disco's Ellen Performance Goes Online was a top story on Thursday: Panic! At The Disco performed their new single "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" on NBC's The Ellen Degeneres Show on Tuesday (May 8th) and a video clip of the performance has gone online for fans that missed the broadcast. The song is the first single from the group's forthcoming sixth studio album, "Pray For The Wicked", which is set to be released on June 22nd. Watch their Ellen performance here. The band will be hitting the road this summer for an Arena tour of the U.S. to promote the new album which will feature support from A R I Z O N A and Hayley Kiyoko. See the dates - here.
The song is the first single from the group's forthcoming sixth studio album, "Pray For The Wicked", which is set to be released on June 22nd. Watch their Ellen performance here.
The band will be hitting the road this summer for an Arena tour of the U.S. to promote the new album which will feature support from A R I Z O N A and Hayley Kiyoko. See the dates - here.