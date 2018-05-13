News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sam Smith

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic was a top story on Thursday: Sam Smith has released a brand new music video for his latest single "Pray" featuring Logic. The song comes from Smith sophomore album "The Thrill Of It All."

The new video for the Jimmy Napes and Timbaland produced track was filmed at Italy's famed Villa Erba, a 19th century villa near Lake Como by director Joe Conner.

Sam revealed the new visual as he gears up to launch the North American leg of The Thrill Of It All arena tour at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on June 18th. Watch the video - here.

