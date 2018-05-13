News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans (Week in Review)

.
Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans was a top story on Thursday: Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon explained in more detail why she was forced to miss her husband's performance to 80,000 fans at the Hell & Heaven Fest last Saturday (May 5th) in Mexico City.

Sharon first told fans via Instagram, writing, Ozzy on his way to Mexico and performing in front of 80,000 people and I had to miss the whole thing as I forgot my passport at home in the U.S."

She later went into more details on the CBS show The Talk. She explained (via BW&BK), "I was on that plane, and we landed in Mexico City at like twenty to six in the evening on Friday, and I realized I had forgotten my passport," says Sharon.

"So the first thing you think of is, 'Oh. If I sit here, I can get somebody to bring me my passport. I'll sit here for five hours. We're in the airport, and then I can go through immigration. Well, no. I couldn't. They wanted to put [me] in a holding tank.

"Ozzy had a show to get to and all of the guys were going to the show, he had to leave me. And so I'm there with the pilot, and then, we were saying, 'Somebody will come with the passport.' They said, 'No you can't. It doesn't work that way. You have to leave the country.'" See the video clip - here.

