|
Shawn Mendes Announces Arena World Tour (Week in Review)
.
Shawn Mendes Announces Arena World Tour was a top story on Thursday: Shawn Mendes is looking ahead to next year with the announcement of his third world tour which will be dubbed Shawn Mendes: The Tour which will include arena dates in North America and Europe. The initial dates include 56 shows that will begin with a European and UK leg on March 7th in Amsterdam, NL at the Ziggo Dome and wrap up with a two night stand at The O2 Arena in London on April 16th and 17th. He will take a couple months off before launching the North American leg on June 12th in Portland, OR at the Moda Center. That leg is currently scheduled to conclude on August 24th in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.
The initial dates include 56 shows that will begin with a European and UK leg on March 7th in Amsterdam, NL at the Ziggo Dome and wrap up with a two night stand at The O2 Arena in London on April 16th and 17th.
He will take a couple months off before launching the North American leg on June 12th in Portland, OR at the Moda Center. That leg is currently scheduled to conclude on August 24th in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.