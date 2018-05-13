Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms (Week in Review)

Simon Lunche recently released a music video for his latest single "In My Arms" and to celebrate we asked the acclaimed pop artist to tell us the story behind the song. Here is the story: I always knew that "In My Arms" would be a love song. Around the time I started writing it, I was having a lot of trouble letting go of a love that I'd had in my life for a while. Pretty much all I could think about was; I'd do anything to have this feeling back. Of course that's what finally became the first line of the song, "Oh I would do anything for you". What I didn't anticipate was that the song would eventually be about a completely different situation. It wasn't until over a year after I had the original idea that it finally blossomed in the way I wanted it to. I was at the start of what was becoming a pretty long distance relationship, and the emotions surrounding it were starting to worry me a bit. Getting attached to somebody who I couldn't see or be with very much was an unexpected thing, and I was scared at the prospect of those feelings growing. One day when I was making the long drive home from a visit, and feeling particularly sad about having to leave, I just started singing to myself in the car. About 5 minutes later I had all of the chorus lyrics in the voice memos of my phone. When I made it home that night I discovered how well the chorus I had written fit together with my original idea of "I would do anything for you" from a year earlier. As soon as I put those two pieces together the song really came to life and by the end of that night I had it finished. It was really a therapeutic thing. I had a lot to say that night and I was lucky enough to be able to get it all out so I could sleep. Always a pretty magical experience when a song comes together that way. A week later I was in the studio recording it and the rest is history. I had the pleasure of having some of my favorite musicians accompany me on the track and by the time it came to mixing, Dave Reitzas and I were ready to bring the whole thing to life. The huge, almost orchestral quality you hear in the track is a result of Dave and I sitting in the studio for 2 days straight getting all the sounds dialed and refusing to let anything be less than exactly how we wanted it. I'm almost never 100% happy with how a song turns out but "In My Arms" really ended up being all that I wanted it to be. A true pleasure to make as a song writer and producer, and it makes me happy beyond words to see people enjoying it so much already.



