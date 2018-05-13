News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms (Week in Review)

.
Simon Lunche

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms was a top story on Thursday: Simon Lunche recently released a music video for his latest single "In My Arms" and to celebrate we asked the acclaimed pop artist to tell us the story behind the song. Here is the story:

I always knew that "In My Arms" would be a love song. Around the time I started writing it, I was having a lot of trouble letting go of a love that I'd had in my life for a while. Pretty much all I could think about was; I'd do anything to have this feeling back. Of course that's what finally became the first line of the song, "Oh I would do anything for you". What I didn't anticipate was that the song would eventually be about a completely different situation. It wasn't until over a year after I had the original idea that it finally blossomed in the way I wanted it to.

I was at the start of what was becoming a pretty long distance relationship, and the emotions surrounding it were starting to worry me a bit. Getting attached to somebody who I couldn't see or be with very much was an unexpected thing, and I was scared at the prospect of those feelings growing. One day when I was making the long drive home from a visit, and feeling particularly sad about having to leave, I just started singing to myself in the car. About 5 minutes later I had all of the chorus lyrics in the voice memos of my phone. When I made it home that night I discovered how well the chorus I had written fit together with my original idea of "I would do anything for you" from a year earlier. As soon as I put those two pieces together the song really came to life and by the end of that night I had it finished. It was really a therapeutic thing. I had a lot to say that night and I was lucky enough to be able to get it all out so I could sleep. Always a pretty magical experience when a song comes together that way.

A week later I was in the studio recording it and the rest is history. I had the pleasure of having some of my favorite musicians accompany me on the track and by the time it came to mixing, Dave Reitzas and I were ready to bring the whole thing to life. The huge, almost orchestral quality you hear in the track is a result of Dave and I sitting in the studio for 2 days straight getting all the sounds dialed and refusing to let anything be less than exactly how we wanted it. I'm almost never 100% happy with how a song turns out but "In My Arms" really ended up being all that I wanted it to be. A true pleasure to make as a song writer and producer, and it makes me happy beyond words to see people enjoying it so much already.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself - right here!

