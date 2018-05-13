Singled Out: Subsignal's Even Though The Stars Won't Shine (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Subsignal's Even Though The Stars Won't Shine was a top story on Thursday: Subsignal just launched the preorder to their forthcoming album "La Muerta" and to celebrate we asked Markus Steffen to tell us about the first single "Even Though The Stars Won't Shine". Here is the story: As for the lyrics, this song is pretty much about distance and dealing with distance. It's a real personal song for me when it comes down to the lyrics. You know, after a broken marriage both of my kids now live in a different city, many miles away. Certainly not the easiest thing to cope with. This little song is basically just an attempt to tell them that they are not forgotten, that they are always with me, even if you can not see yourself so easily and so often. The last line: 'And even though the stars do not shine I feel your light' summarize the content well. On another level, it's about valuing the important things in life. The song is about the hardships of life, choices that you make and the consequences that come with it. As far as music is concerned, the basic structure and idea of the song comes from Arno Menses. It's certainly very catchy at first sight, but the guitar arrangement was a big challenge. On the one hand I did not want to destroy the airiness of the composition, on the other hand I wanted to give the song also our typical trademarks: good melodies, interesting riffs. One or two Subsignal fans might still know my old band Sieges Even. In the middle part of Even Though The Stars Don't Shine, we have a small quote from the song 'The Waking Hours' from the album 'A Sense of Change' from 1991. The part is a little harder and more progressive. It is a wonderful counterpart to the other parts of the song, which are a bit catchier if not more pop. Even though the other songs on the album go into a different direction, this particular song in my opinion represent the direction of 'La Muerta' very well. I think it is a worthy first single. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here! Subsignal Music and more Subsignal T-shirts and Posters More Subsignal News Share this article



