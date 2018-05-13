|
Walk The Moon's Making Television Debut In CBS's Elementary (Week in Review)
Walk The Moon's Making Television Debut In CBS's Elementary was a top story on Thursday: Walk The Moon star Kevin Ray will be making his television debut in the critically acclaimed CBS series, Elementary, during an episode that will air Monday, May 14th. (check local listings). The network sent over these details about his appearance: "In the episode, Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) enter the world of rare antiquities when they investigate a case in which victim was killed during a Revolutionary War reenactment. Kevin Ray plays a member of the Revolutionary reenactors who discovers the victim."
