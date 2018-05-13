Dave Matthews Band Stream New Song 'Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)'

The new album will be entitled "Come Tomorrow" and is set to be released on June 8th. The band is also offering s special 2LP edition on white vinyl via their website/store and Warehouse Official Stores.

The new studio effort was recorded at studios in Seattle, Los Angeles and Charlottesville. Dave Matthews Band will be previewing songs from Come Tomorrow during its North American tour, which kicks off next Friday, May 18, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX. Every online ticket order for the 2018 summer tour, purchased by May 17, 2018, will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album when it is released. Watch the visual for the new song - here.