Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance (Week in Review)

Def Leppard

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance was a top story on Friday: Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott is set to be featured on an upcoming episode of the hit PBS conversation series Speakeasy and tickets for the taping will be available starting today.

Joe will be taping his episode on May 18th at New York City's Iridium where he will be interviewed by Rolling Stone Editor David Fricke. Doors open at 1:30 pm and the show will begin at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available beginning May 11th at 10:00 AM EST here.

The taping comes as Def Leppard prepared to embark on a massive co-headlining tour with Journey this summer. Check out the dates for the trek, which begins on May 21st, - here.

Def Leppard Music and more

Def Leppard T-shirts and Posters

